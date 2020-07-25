Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results 2020: Uttarakhand Board to Declare UBSE 10th, 12th Results by July 31 at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results 2020 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce the results for UBSE Class 10 Exams 2020 and UBSE Class 12 Exams 2020 by Friday, July 31. This year, nearly a total of three lakh students had had appeared in the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board exams. Once declared, students can check their much-awaited UBSE 10th Result 2020 and UBSE 12th Results 2020 on board's official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. The Uttarakhand board exams were scheduled to be held in March but was deferred due to coronavirus outbreak. Later, the pending papers were conducted from June 22-24. As per reports, the evaluation process of the board answersheets were completed on July 15.

Speaking to Indian Express, UBSE Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari said, “The results of class 10, 12 board exams will be announced by July-end. The board is about to complete the process for result declaration, following which, the results of both the classes will be announced next week.”

Keeping all safety guidelines in place, the Uttarakhand board conducted the pending exams on 13 papers of UBSE 10th and 12th classes. The main papers were Mathematics, Sanskrit for Class 10 board exams 2020, while Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for Class 12 board exams 2020.

In order to pass Uttarakhand Board Exams 2020, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 40 per cent.

In the year 2019, overall 74.57 per cent students had successfully passed the UBSE 10th exams, while around 73 per cent students had cleared the UBSE 12th examinations.