Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know Date & Time for UBSE Marksheets

The Uttarakhand board 10th and 12th results 2022 is likely to be announced very soon. As per the pattern of previous years, the 12th result will be released first. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is currently in the process of evaluating the copies. Once released, students will be able to check their results by visiting the website of Uttarakhand board at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

A total of 2,42,955 students had registered for Uttarakhand board exam 2022 out of which 1,29,785 appeared for the high school exams and 1,13,170 for intermediate. As per media reports, sources have said that the 12th result could be released by this month or early in June. However, the Uttarakhand board has not made any official announcement yet.

Also read| Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Result 2022: How to Check Online, via DigiLocker

Both classes 10 and 12 students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exam. Those who fail to get the pass marks will be allowed to sit for the supplementary exams which will likely be held at a later stage.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand board, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on class 10 or 12 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, security pin, and date of birth

Step 4: Your 10th/12th result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The results can be alternatively checked via SMS by sending UK12 space roll number to 56263. Students will also be able to check the results directly at News18.com by filling the form below with required details. Once the results are out, students will get notification directly.

Read| CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Marks Uploading Link to Reopen, Over 900 Schools Didn’t Submit Score

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: What happened last year

The Uttarakhand board had declared the class 10 and 12 results on July 31 last year. As many as 99.09 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam while 99.56 per cent passed class 12. Over 1.48 lakh students had registered for class 10th and over 1.22 lakh for class 12 exams. UBSE had announced results based on the non-exam assessment formula. In 2020, as many as 150,289 students had registered for class 10 exams, out of which 83.65 per cent passed and for class 12, about 121,126 students registered and 80.26 per cent cleared the exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.