Uttarakhand Cancels Class 10 Exams, Class 12 Postponed

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the class 10 exams. The class 12 exams have been postponed and a call will be taken on the same on June 1, state education minister Minister Arvind Pande informed. UBSE class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from May 4 onwards. The decision is similar to the one taken by the CBSE earlier this week.

Last year, 1.19 lakh students appeared for class 12 and 1.47 lakh for class 10 exams held by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. A similar number was expected to take the exam this year as well. The board exams have been disrupted due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.

