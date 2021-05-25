Uttarakhand Class 12 Board Exams Likely to Take Place in June End or July Beginning

Discussions regarding Class 12 Board exams are being held in various states. Recently, a meeting headed by union defence minister Rajnath Singh was also conducted wherein all states and union territories were asked to share their opinion about the matter. As per latest reports, the Uttarakhand government is now likely to conduct the Class 12 board exams in the last week of June or in the first week of July. This decision was taken after the state education minister, Arvind Kumar Pandey held a meeting regarding this on Monday, May 24, with officials.

During the meeting other important decisions regarding paper pattern, exam centres, etc were also taken. The state has decided that social distancing and coronavirus protocols will be strictly followed at all exam centres. Apart from that, 500 new exam centres will be made to accommodate all candidates. Till now 1385 exam centres exist in Uttarakhand. The idea of conducting the exam in an objective type format was also discussed. The minister also mentioned that he will talk to the Chief Minister about vaccination of teachers before the exams are conducted.

The concerned officials in the meeting said if the paper is held in the objective format, then students can use OMR sheets for answering. If this happens then the results can be obtained through the computer. This will save time and the result can be declared in a shorter span. It was also said if this format gets approved then the exam duration can be reduced to one and half hours instead of the usual three hours. However, all of this till now is only at a discussion stage and a final decision regarding this is still awaited.

The state has meanwhile cancelled the Class 10 board exams this year due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. As of now, no criteria regarding evaluation has been released by the state board.

