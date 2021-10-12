Uttarakhand CM Distributes Smartphones to Topper Girl Students

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Monday gave away smartphones to 162 meritorious girls who are among the toppers in the state’s high school and intermediate examinations. At the program organised on the International Girl Child Day, he also said the state government has decided to give free mobile tablets to the students of class 10 and 12 and degree colleges of government schools of the state. This decision will be implemented soon, he said.

On Monday, the smartphones were given to the girl students who topped the Uttarakhand Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations this year and the block level in the Intermediate papers. He also announced to start the ‘Maitrayi Mentorship Program’ for the girl child.

