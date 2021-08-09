Uttarakhand DSP Osin Joshi’s Story Is of Triumph After Many Failures

The biggest difference between success and failure is our desire to work harder after disappointments. If you are willing to take up the challenge and work harder every time you fail, there’s nothing that can stop you from achieving greater things in life. And the story of Uttarakhand DSP Osin Joshi is a reminder of why you should never give up.

After completing her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication, Joshi thought of going into the field of management and appeared for CAT. However, the results didn’t go in her favour and this story was repeated in many more exams she gave for jobs in the Army, Air Force and banks. She was disappointed after back-to-back failures but had no plans to give up. So, what’s her success story?

Joshi was born into a family in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun. While her father worked as an additional general manager at NTPC, her mother was a housewife. Her only sibling is her younger brother, who has been the biggest support in her life.

After completing Class 10, Joshi moved to Kota for preparation for IIT-JEE, however, far from her family, she struggled to secure good marks and got only 50 per cent in Class 11. She moved back to Dehradun where she completed her 12th in PCM without having enough interest in the subjects. After Class 12, her parents insisted that she should take up engineering and she moved to SRM University Ghaziabad.

She explored her interest during her college and took part in various events. Joshi gained some confidence and thought of venturing into the management field or public service after college. However, the first choice of getting management did not pan out and she failed in CAT.

After failures, Joshi moved back to her hometown and started working at an NGO named Room To Read. During the process, she realised her interest in teaching and joined a Saubhagya International School as a teacher. She assisted the principal and taught students of various classes there. However, people around always taunted for taking up an Rs 8,000 job after completing B.Tech

Joshi started preparation for UPSC in 2016 and joined Vedanta IAS Academy in Dehradun for coaching. Here, she got support and guidance from Archana Yadav and managed to clear PCS mains in her very first attempt in 2016. Everybody in her family was elated.

However, the road forward was not easy for her, she lost her grandfather in the middle of this and even her father underwent an operation. Joshi focused on her target of getting through the exams and her struggle stories and failures proved to be useful. Interviewers asked her questions about her NGO experience and girl empowerment. Finally, when the list came out, she secured 19th rank and joined the services. She is currently posted in Uttarkashi.

