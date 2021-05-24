education-career

Uttarakhand Govt to Provide Allowance, Education, Job Quota to Children Orphaned by Covid

Uttarakhand Govt to Provide Education to Children Orphaned by Covid (File Photo/ Representative)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced a scheme for education and employment of children who lost their parents due to the Covid

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday announced a scheme for education and employment of children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such children will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme named Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana up to the age of 21, an official statement here said. The state government will also take care of their education and reserve five percent of government jobs for them under the scheme, it said. The state has reported over three lakh cases and around 5,600 deaths.

first published:May 24, 2021, 17:09 IST