Uttarakhand to Introduce Bhagavad Gita, Vedas in School Syllabus

The state government of Uttarakhand has announced that it will include Bhagavad Gita, Vedas, and Upanishads in the school curriculum. Stating the implementation of religious texts in the syllabus for the upcoming academic year, Uttarakhand education minister Dhan Singh Rawat also mentioned that the students will be taught about the history and geography of the state.

The National Education Policy (NEP) asks schools to prepare curricula based on Indian history and traditions. Following suit, Uttarakhand is now considering the addition of Gita, Vedas, and Upanishads, in the school syllabus.

“We are going to implement NEP this year in the upcoming session, Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement it. We will be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana, and the history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus,” Rawat told ANI.

He further said that these changes will be made after consulting the academicians and the public in general. He said that inclusion will not be done without factoring in public opinion.

Under the theme “Indian Knowledge Systems,” NEP says that all pedagogies and curriculum, starting from the foundational stage, will be restructured and redesigned to be strongly rooted in the Indian culture and local context, and ethos.

Rawat made the announcement at Doon University, where he arrived for the inauguration of Pariksha Parv, organised by the State Commission of Child Rights, on Sunday. As per Rawat, a proposal to include Gita and Vedas in the syllabus would be discussed on Monday, May 2.

NEP allows state governments to select around 30 to 40 per cent of syllabus to be taught in the schools based in their region. This has allowed not just Uttarakhand but many other states to offer subjects of their choice. Currently, Bhagavad Gita is a part of the syllabus in schools of the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

