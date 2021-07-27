Uttarakhand to Reopen School for Classes 6 to 12 From August 1

Uttarakhand Cabinet has given a nod to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1. The decision has come as the number of COVID-19 cases has been reduced in the state.

The schools will be reopened amid COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance will not be mandatory, however, wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be a must. Detailed guidelines will be released soon.

Meanwhile, many health experts including ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava had earlier said that schools should be reopened for primary kids first. He had said younger children have “much better ability to handle the virus than adults".

Schools across India have been shut since mid-March 2020. Even as the classes have been continuing online, students across India did not have equal access to education due to a lack of internet facility, and devices.

