CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#BiggBossOTT#Bollywood
Home » News » education-career » Uttarakhand to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 5 on September 21
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 5 on September 21

The option of online education will also be available to the students (Representative image)

The option of online education will also be available to the students (Representative image)

Primary schools in Uttarakhand will reopen for classes 15 on September 21 after remaining closed for months due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Primary schools in Uttarakhand will reopen for classes 1-5 on September 21 after remaining closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school, according to an order issued by the department of school education on Saturday.

The option of online education will also be available to students of these classes, the order said. The school administration will have to ensure proper sanitisation of the entire premises, including classrooms, offices, libraries and toilets.

Students and staff members will have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing. A nodal officer will be appointed in each school to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 19, 2021, 14:49 IST