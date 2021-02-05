Uttarakhand to Resume Offline Classes for Classes 6 to 11 from February 8, Bengal and UP to Open Soon

After almost a year of online classes and study from home students in Uttarakhand will finally experience the classroom life again. The Uttarakhand Government announced on Thursday their decision to reopen schools across the state from February 8 onwards. The decision has been made for students of classes 6 to 11. There is no information about when or if lower/primary classes will resume in offline mode. The government has notified all school administrations that they must make sure all possible COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. They have asked the schools to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour by both the teachers and the students.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash. In the same, he asked schools to mandatorily assign a nodal officer, who would take charge of inspecting the COVID protocols. These include timely and frequent sanitization of classrooms, including desk, chair, and other surfaces that the student/teachers might contact. They will also oversee thermal screening, something each student and teacher will undergo. Additionally, they will monitor whether mask is being worn by all and whether social distancing norms are being complied.The board-year classes, Class 10 and 12, have already been functioning in offline mode since November 2020 in the state. But now the state cabinet has come to the conclusion that the lower grades also need to resume their school life.

Meanwhile, the state reported a total of 1089 COVID positive cases in the month of January 2021. As for the overall number, the state has reported 96,281 cases since the pandemic began, 93,629 of which have recovered successfully.

Apart from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Government also announced their plans to revive offline classes for students from classes 1-5 starting March 1 and 6-8 from February 15. Whereas West Bengal will be opening their doors for students from classes 9-12 from February 12.