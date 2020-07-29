Uttarakhand UK Board Result 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in: Gaurav Sakhlani and Beauty Vatsal Are 10th and 12th Toppers

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the UK Board Class 10 Result 2020 on their official website today. After completing the evaluation work of answer sheets on July 15, the Uttarakhand Board has announced the UBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on Wednesday, July 29 at around 11pm. The UK Board Matric Result 2020 was declared at the Uttarakhand board’s headquarters in Ramnagar in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.

The Uttarakhand Class 10 Board exams 2020 were initially scheduled to be conducted between March 3 and 25. However, the spread of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown resulted in the delay in concluding the board exams. The Uttarakhand board later conducted the UK Board Class 10 exams June between 22 and 24.

Students can check their UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 ddirectly on News18 by registering below:

Uttarakhand 10th Result 2020: Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 76.9%

Topper -

Gaurav Sakhlani - 98.20%

Jigyasa - 97.80%

Uttarakhand 12th Result 2020: Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 80.26%

Topper -

Beauty Vatsal (96.60%)

Yugal Joshi (95.40%)

UK 10th Result 2020: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board at ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘UBSE 10th Result 2020’

Step 3: Key in your credentials to login

Step 4: Your UBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020 will be displayed. Download the scorecard

The result can also be checked on the website uaresults.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the official result website for checking Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2020 might experience heavy traffic today. In order to avoid any delay in checking the UBSE Matric Board Result 2020, students can register themselves using a SMS. As soon as the UK Board Class 10 Result will be announced, the students will receive the scorecard on their phone.

To check your UBSE Class 10 Result 2020 via SMS, type the message UK10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.