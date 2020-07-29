Uttarakhand UK Board Result 2020 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in: Check 10th, 12th Results on News18 Portal

UK Board Result 2020 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the UK Board 10th and 12th result 2020 after completion of the evaluation process. The UK Board 10th and 12th result 2020 was declared by the UBSE on July 29 at 11am.

As informed by the UBSE secretary, Neeta Tiwari, the Uttarakhand Board Matric and Intermediate Result 2020 will be announced together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar, in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.

Students can check their UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 ddirectly on News18 by registering below:

Follow latest updates on UK Board Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

After the official announcement is made, students can check their Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Result and the Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Result on UBSE’s official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, around three lakh students sat for the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Exams. Just like other Indian state boards, the UK Board also scheduled the Class 10, 12 exams to be held in the month of March.

However, due to the spread of coronavirus, the UBSE decided to postpone the remaining examination. Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the Uttarakhand conducted the pending papers from June 22 to 24, ensuring all the safety guidelines and social distancing.

To pass the Uttarakhand Board Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary board exams, a student will need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. In aggregate, a student will require a score of 40 per cent in order to pass the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2020.