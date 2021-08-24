Uttarakhand UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced vacancies for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer in the advocate general’s office. Those candidates who are interested and eligible will have to submit their application by September 6 at the official website at ukpsc.gov.in.

There are 12 vacancies for the review officer post and 5 for the assistant review officer post.

Uttarakhand UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Those applying for the post of review officer must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institute. For assistant review officers, candidates will need a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university and college along with a diploma in computer application.

Uttarakhand UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official UKPSC website

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a notification related to recruitment. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to click on the link related to the recruitment of ‘Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer’

Step 4: A new page will open on which you will see an option related to the online application. Click it

Step 5: Register yourself and fill the form

Step 6: Attach all documents asked and pay the fee

Step 7: Hit the submit tab and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page.

All those who fill the application form must make sure that they pay the fees through the online mode only.

Uttarakhand UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates who successfully clear the exams and are recruited for the officer posts will get a pay scale ranging from Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400.

The selection of candidates will be done through a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and a skill test.

