Uttarakhand UKTET 2021 Applications Open: Check Eligibility, How to Apply

Uttrakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has started the online application for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test 2021 from September 1. The eligible candidates willing to appear for UKTET 2021 can submit their application as well as make payment of fees up till September 30 on the official website at ukutet.com.

TET is a mandatory test that candidates need to qualify in order to become eligible for teaching jobs in government-run schools. The application fee for UKTET 2021 is Rs 600.

UKTET 2021: Eligibility criteria

For primary teachers: The candidates must have passed higher secondary with at least 50 per cent marks along with DElEd/BTC or equivalent from any recognised board of education or institutes. Graduate candidates with BEd degrees are also eligible to apply.

For middle school teachers: The candidates must hold a BEd degree with at least 50 per cent marks or those who have completed graduation in any other stream, must have completed a two-year diploma degree in elementary education.

UKTET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of UKTET

Step 2: Click on the link for new registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the mandatory fields like email id, mobile number and personal details

Step 4: Next, save the registered login credentials and proceed to complete the UKTET application form

Step 5: Fill in the remaining fields, upload the documents and pay the required application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the submitted application form for future reference

The UKTET will be conducted in 29 cities across the state. It will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The exams for the primary and middle school level will be conducted in two different sessions. One can appear for both sessions as per their eligibility criteria.

