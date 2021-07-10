Vacancies for Stenographer, Clerks at Defence Ministry’s Signal Centers

Two signal training centers in Goa, working under the Ministry of Defence, have invited applications for several posts, including civilian technical instructor and stenographer. A total of 46 vacancies are to be filled within a month in the training centers. This includes the posts of civilian teacher instructor and stenographer apart from lower division clerk, draftsman grade II, civilian motor driver, chowkidar and messenger.

The advertisement for the recruitment drive was posted two months back, from July 3 to July 9. Candidates interested in government jobs can apply up to three weeks (21 days) from the release of the recruitment advertisement.

The application for this has to be done offline. The application form can be downloaded from the Indian Army website https://www.indianarmy.nic.in/.

Vacancy Details

Civilian Technical Instructor - Two posts

Stenographer Grade-II - One post

Lower Division Clerk – 17 posts

Posts Draftsman Grade III – One post

Civilian Motor Driver – 12 posts

MTS Chowkidar – One post

MTS Messenger – 7 posts

Salary

Civilian Technical Instructor – Rs 29,200 – 92,300

Stenographer Grade-II - Rs 25,500 – 81,100

Lower Division Clerk – Rs 19,900 – 63,200

Draftsman Grade III – Rs 19,900 – 63,200

Civilian Motor Driver – Rs. 19,900 – 63,200

MTS Chowkidar – Rs 18,000-56,900

MTS Messenger – Rs 18,000-56,900

Qualifications

Civilian Technical Instructor — B.Sc in Physics and Maths. Teaching experience is necessary.

Stenographer Grade-I — Class 12 pass. Proficiency in transcription at the rate of 80 words per minute.

Lower Division Clerk — Class 12 pass from a recognised board with 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Draftsman Grade III — 10th with Diploma in Draftsmanship. Also, there should be some experience in drawing maps and charts.

Civilian Motor Driver — Must have cleared Class 10 with two years experience in driving a heavy civilian vehicle.

MTS Chowkidar — Class 10 with one year experience.

MTS messenger — 10th pass with one year experience

