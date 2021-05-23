Vaccinate 12th Students Before Holding Board Exams: Sisodia

Vaccinate class 12 students before holding exams, said the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio in the AAP government. The demand was raised by Sisodia in the meeting held by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The meeting was headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “The stubbornness of organizing the examination by playing with the safety of the children will prove to be a big mistake and a failure," said Sisodia.

NEET 2021, CBSE 12th Board Exams: LIVE updates

The central government’s priority should be vaccination, said Sisodia. “The central government should either talk to Pfizer and bring vaccines for almost the same number of teachers in all the 14 million children and schools of 12th standard across the country," he added. “Alternatively, 95 per cent of Class 12 students above the age of 17.5 years, Centre should talk to experts if they can be given Covishield, Covaxin," suggested Sisodia.

Demand for vaccination has been intensifying among young adults, pre-teens, and kids. Pediatricians claim that they have seen a rise in cases of anxiety and screen addiction among children as they continue to be confined to their homes for over a year now. While countries like the United States, Canada, and now Singapore have approved vaccinations for children, India is yet to roll out such a policy for its population below 18.

Sisodia had on Saturday in interaction with principals and students said that he agrees to the demand for cancelation of board exams. A large section of students and teachers have been demanding the cancelation of board exams. Sisodia had further sought suggestions on alternatives to put forth to CBSE.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here