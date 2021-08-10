Vaccination for Teachers on Priority, Counselling for Kids as Delhi Reopens Schools

Delhi government has asked all principals to vaccinate teachers and staff members on priority as the national capital reopens its schools. The AAP government has reopened schools for students of classes 10 to 12 from August 9 onwards.

Even as the schools have been reopened, the online classes will continue to take place. Students can visit their schools for work related to admissions and practical activities for board exams. The concerned heads of schools have been asked to make a specific schedule as per the capacity of the classroom or labs to follow COVID-19 guidelines. However, online classes and digital distance learning will continue for students attending school from home.

Schools have been asked to ensure on-campus counselling of students and teachers to be conducted to give emotional support for their readiness with the new normal of stringent physical distancing guidelines.

Students, teachers, and employees living in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school. Anyone having fever or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to attend school. The schools should ensure the availability of a quarantine room in the school in case of any emergency, read the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi government.

Students willing to visit the school must bring written consent from their parents. In case going to school for health services related matter, the child should be accompanied by parents.

All required measures like social distancing, wearing of face mask, etc need to be observed by all teachers and students alike. Students may not share their books, copies and stationery items, etc. Proper sanitisation of school premises including frequent sanitisation of common areas like washrooms etc will be ensured by the school. There will be thermal scanning of all staff and students before they enter the school premises.

Provision for adequate soap and running water in all washrooms and key supplies of thermal scanners, sanitizers, disinfectants, and masks, etc must be ensured by the schools.

During the entry and exit of students in the school premises, teachers must ensure social distancing. There should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shifts in double-shifted schools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here