Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Invites Applications For 40 Teaching Jobs, Salary up to Rs 2.18 Lakh

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur has released the recruitment notification for the direct recruitment of various teaching posts on its official website vbspu.ac.in. In total, 40 vacancies have been notified for the posts of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor.

The application process has already started on September 25 and the last date to submit the online application is October 18. However, the last date to submit the hard copy of the duly filled application form is October 27.

The official statement reads, “the duly filled online downloaded application form along with all the documents must reach the office of “Registrar, VBS, Purvanchal University, Jaunpur through registered/speed post on or before October 27 at 5 PM.”

VBSPU Recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancies

Professor- 13 posts

Associate Professor- 19 posts

Assistant Professor- 08 posts

VBSPU Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Applicants must hold a Master‘s degree with 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the concerned/ relevant/allied subject from any recognised university.

Besides completing the above educational qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), SLET, or SET conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

Those who have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) are also eligible to apply. The applicants must possess relevant experience of teaching and/or research in an academic or research position.

VBSPU recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of VBSPU

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment 2021’ link under the latest news tab

Step 3: Next, click on the link that reads, “Online Application for Teacher Recruitment- 2021 (Apply Now)”

Step 4: A fresh webpage will be opened where the students will be required to click on ‘new registration.’

Step 5: Enter the required fields like personal details, academic details, and address

Step 6: Uploaded the documents and submit

Step 7: Take out the printout of the VBSPU application form and send it to the Registrar, VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur-222003, UP within the closure date.

VBSPU recruitment 2021: Application fee

For unserved and OBC category candidates, they need to pay Rs 1000 while those belonging to SC, ST, DA, and EWS category, will have to pay Rs 500.

VBSPU recruitment 2021: Salary

For the post of professor, th pay scle is between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200, for associate professor, it is Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100 and for assistant professor, it is Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400.

