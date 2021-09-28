Vice President to Inaugurate Innovation Cluster at IIT Jodhpur

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the newly developed Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (JCKIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on September 28. The new cluster aims at creating linkages among academic institutions, research and development institutes, national and state research laboratories, government agencies, and industries of Jodhpur and its surroundings.

JCKIC is an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) approved under the aegis of the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, GoI initiated in 2020. The programme has been approved in six clusters at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

There are several programmes and activities being set up under the JCKIC including medical technology innovation, working on technologies for providing clean drinking water, the transdisciplinary framework of medical, engineering, environmental and life sciences, expansion of the local handicraft work of Jodhpur among others.

The medical technology innovation is a joint innovation-oriented master’s and PhD programme with AIIMS Jodhpur in the area of medical technology. At present, about 40 students are enrolled. Around six start-ups are currently being incubated.

Along with this, the Vice President will also lay the foundation stone of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) Hub at the institute, which is the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile communication technology (5G and beyond). It has three major characteristics — interconnected and intelligent devices, self-learning and self-healing human and machine workflows and autonomous decision making with edge computers.

Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “AIOT Innovation Hub and JCKIC are initiatives of IIT Jodhpur to connect academics with real life and industrial scale problems. This will enrich the innovation ecosystem of IIT as well as Jodhpur city. We expect that in near future this will trigger local industrial development through start-ups and new generation MSME who are eager to take forward the agenda of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

“The establishment of AIOT Innovation Hub at IITJ Innovation Complex will lead to the creation of facilities for End-to-End Design, Development, Prototyping and Delivery of AIOT (including Photonic Systems) for Start-up’s and MSMEs at the Technology Park of IIT Jodhpur. It will also create an ecosystem for co-creation of AIOT technologies and products by faculty and Students of IIT Jodhpur and industry partners. This hub will also help in aligning business partners for possible consumption of products ensuring a viable business prospect for the Hub," the institute says.

Besides Naidu, Kalraj Mishra, Governor, Rajasthan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti will also be present at the event and it will be presided over by Dr R Chidambaram, Chairman, BoG, IIT Jodhpur.

