Vice President Urges States to Implement NEP 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday appealed to all the states to implement the National Education Policy 2020 with missionary zeal to bring about transformation in the learning-teaching ecosystem. He also said the NEP is a visionary document that aimed at ushering in much-needed reforms in the education sector to meet the demands of the 21st century, he said.

The NEP 2020 lays special emphasis on vocational, pre-primary and primary education, improving quality of teaching, creative use of technology and flexibility and excellence in higher studies, said Naidu who was on a two-day visit to Sikkim. He virtually laid the foundation stone for the Kanchendzonga State University at Tarku in South Sikkim from Samman Bhawan in the state capital.

Naidu complimented the Sikkim government for its efforts to implement the NEP and set up the state education reforms commission headed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. He hailed the Himalayan state for achieving the highest gross enrolment ratio (GER) at 75.8 per cent in higher studies as per the data provided by the All India Survey of Higher Education.

The setting up of Kanchendzonga State University is another step in the direction of the NEP implementation, he said, adding that this will provide quality education and skills to students to find employment. Naidu expressed hope that Sikkim will become a ’hub of education’ in the northeast region soon.

The vice president also interacted with a group of students from Sikkim, who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine. He expressed happiness that the students, who were stranded in the conflict zone, could reach Sikkim safely with the active coordination between the Centre and the state government. The students shared their experiences in war-hit Ukraine with Naidu, Governor Ganga Prasad, the chief minister and other dignitaries at the Raj Bhawan.

The vice president was also apprised of various difficulties that the students had to face in Ukraine after Russia attacked the eastern European country. He took a keen interest in the well being of the students and enquired about their academic-related issues. Earlier in the day, Naidu arrived here and was received at Libing helipad by the governor and the CM among other dignitaries.

