Video of Michigan Forest Transformed With LEDs For Music Festival Leaves Internet Divided

Annual music festivals sound cool in themselves, but what if the location was in a forest? If that did not sound amazing to you already, imagine the entire venue decorated with LED lights. It might sound wonderful but wait until you see it. A clip has been doing rounds on Reddit and it might look straight out of a Sci-Fi movie but people can actually visit the location. According to Unilad, this clip belongs to Sherwood Forest located in the Double JJ Resort, Michigan. Every year in June, it gets transformed for the annual Electric Forest music festival. Check it out here:

Many social media users joked that the animals might be confused about what funny food did they consume. Others clarified that this was not an actual forest, instead this event takes place on private property. Still, some Reddit users continued joking about what the flora and fauna might be going through during the event. “I always wonder how these events affect birdsong, like before all the crows and robins were singing normal and afterwards you start hearing Fred Again in the trees,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another comment read, “Leaves doing photosynthesis: This is the weirdest and spiciest food I’ve ever had.”

Meanwhile, a Reddit user shared their experience of going to the Electric Forest music festival. They wrote, “Having gone to this for four years and living in Michigan, I can say it’s an amazing experience. The community and the ambiance are a totally different world. My girlfriend describes it as an adult summer camp. A magical experience and for some life-changing.”

The Electric Forest music festival is held in the legendary Sherwood Forest. Located on the Double JJ Ranch, Michigan, the music festival has turned into a full-on destination fest, according to Music Festival Wizard. The 2023 festival is set to take place from June 22 to 25. This year’s line-up includes Above & Beyond, Chromeo, Gorgon City, Illenium, Jamie XX, Odesza, Rezz, Sofi Tukker, and Zeds Dead, among others.

What do you think of this forest coming alive with LED lights?

