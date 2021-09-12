CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » education-career » Video Shows Students Cleaning School Premises, Headmaster Suspended
1-MIN READ

Video Shows Students Cleaning School Premises, Headmaster Suspended

The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school. (Representative image)

The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school. (Representative image)

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended after a video of students being made to clean the school was posted on social media, a senior official said here on Saturday.

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended after a video of students being made to clean the school was posted on social media, a senior official said here on Saturday. The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school.

After a preliminary inquiry, the headmaster of the school, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 15 days, the BSA added.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 12, 2021, 13:13 IST