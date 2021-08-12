Vijaybhoomi University Launches BE Software Engineering Course With Apprenticeship

Vijaybhoomi University (VU), has launched an apprenticeship pathway programme in BE Software Engineering along with paid apprenticeship. Interested students will be able to pursue a four-year program in software engineering which will include two years of formal education and two years of apprenticeship. Admissions for the course will open in September.

The four-year-long programme has been launched in partnership with Lithan Academy, a digital skills company based in Singapore. It will be taught by faculty from Lithan Academy and Vijaybhoomi University.

The pedagogy will focus on strengthening KSAs (knowledge, skills, and ability) using real-life or simulated projects. Students will scale up from knowledge acquisition in the classroom to implementing skills and on-the-job skill mastery in the workplace, VU said. Besides, students will be eligible for paid internships with leading firms

“The programme will empower students to gain deep industry-related competency skills and two years of work experience before graduation. Their innovative 2 + 2 curriculum entails two years of study followed by two years of assured apprenticeship at some of the most prestigious software development companies in the world. This program will allow the students to gain practical experience in a real-world industry setting," added VU.

The programmes will also feature individualised coaching from industry experts. On successful completion of the programme, students will receive placement opportunities as well.

