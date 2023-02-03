The Press Information Bureau has refuted the claims made in a viral WhatsApp message about the discontinuation of the class 10th board examination in the New Education Policy (NEP). The official handle of ‘PIB fact check’ refuted the claims and asserted that the Ministry of Education has not issued any orders regarding it.

The WhatsApp message claimed that the cabinet has approved the new education policy and there are some changes made to it. The message added that updates include no board exams for class 10. It will only be held for class 12 students only. The viral message further mentions that the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) will be closed with college degrees having a duration of four years. It also stated that students up to class 5 will be taught in their mother tongue, the local language, and the national language only. After 34 years, there has been a change in education policy, the message added.

“The Cabinet has given green signal to the New Education Policy. The notable features of the new education policy are as follows: Special and important things: Board will be in 12th class only. 10th board is over. MPhil will also be closed,” reads the message which appeared to be forwarded many times.

A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th.#PIBFactCheck:▶️ This claim is #fake.▶️@EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order. Read more: https://t.co/QlhlIxKQp2 pic.twitter.com/9MoAq6t1Jd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 2, 2023

Shedding light on this message, the PIB fact check clarified that this claim is fake and the Ministry of Education has not issued any such order. “This claim is fake. Education Ministry of India has not issued any such order,” reads the post.

In January 2023, the Centre directed social media companies to remove news articles from their social media platforms that have been deemed “fake” by the PIB. Any information recognised as “fake or false” by the PIB, or by any other agency authorised for fact-checking by the government or “by its department in which such business is transacted”, will be prohibited under the draft, as per the latest IT rules.

