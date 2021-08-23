Viral WhatsApp Post Claims Govt Offering Work-from-home Jobs is Fake, Clarifies PIB

The official fact-checker account of the government of India, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently tweeted about a WhatsApp text doing the round on the messaging platform. The message claimed that the govt has collaborated with an organisation to provide work-from-home jobs to people with opportunities to earn and withdraw the amount on the same day.

It also mentioned that a person can earn an amount ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000. The only requirement is a mobile phone and Rs 350 as startup capital, including Rs 50 registration fees, the message read.

As per the PIB Fact-check, the claim made by the message is fake, and there is no such collaboration by the govt. The caption of the tweet read, “It is being claimed in a WhatsApp message that the Government of India, in collaboration with an organization, is providing work from home opportunities.”

“PIB Fact Check: The claim is fake; GOI has made no such announcement; Do not engage with such fraudulent links,” the caption further said.

It is being claimed in a #WhatsApp message that the Government of India in collaboration with an organisation is providing work from home opportunities.#PIBFactCheck:▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️No such announcement has been made by GOI▶️Do not engage with such fraudulent links pic.twitter.com/hJ4MhMXphu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 23, 2021

According to the screenshot of the message tweeted by PIB, an organization called ‘King of Shadows’ has created a “money-making model in 2021." The message further boasts of the opportunity to earn up to Rs 100,000 in a month. A WhatsApp link is also provided to get in touch and bag the “chance.”

In the tweet, PIB also tagged official Twitter handles of Door Darshan News, All India Radio, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Ministry of Finance.

The Press Information Bureau has recently tapped into the fact-checking space and is curbing the spread of misinformation and busting fake news aptly. The bureau also has a WhatsApp account and Email-ID where people can send media elements such as pictures, videos, or messages that they doubt and need their authenticity to be checked.

