Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Vacancies on 106 Teaching Post

Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan in West Bengal has started inviting online applications for the recruitment of professionals at the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021 related information are available on its official website at visvabharati.ac.in. Those interested can fill the application for the mentioned positions online. Candidates can browse details of the recruitment procedure and register on or before February 27, until 6pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to shortlist candidates for 106 vacant posts. Out of them, 33 seats are vacant for the post of Professor, 20 vacancies for Assistant Professor and53 for Associate Professor. To become eligible to apply, there are specified educational qualifications a candidate is required to have:

Professor: As for the eligibility required, a candidate applying for the post of Professor should have a PhD degree in the allied/concerned/relevant discipline and must have published work of high quality. Active engagement in research should be tendered with evidence of published work. A minimum of ten research publications in the peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC)-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria mentioned in Appendix II, Table 2 to be selected for the post of Professor.

Associate Professor: The official recruitment notification stated that for Associate Professor, a candidate must have a good academic record with a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines. They should hold a Master’s Degree with at least 55 per cent marks.

Assistant Professor:As for the post of Assistant Professor, a candidate must be a Postgraduate with a Master's degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/relevant/allied discipline from an Indian University. Or, they should have an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Here is the direct link to apply: Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021