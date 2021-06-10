Visva-Bharati University To Hold Class 10, 12 Examinations Online

The Visva-Bharati University has announced that it will hold the examination of class 10 and 12 students in the academic year 2020-21. The University in a notification on Wednesday informed that the decision to hold the examination has been taken in a meeting with various officials of the varsity. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty. The announcement has come at a time when both the West Bengal and the Central governments have cancelled class 10th and 12th board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The University said that the pre-degree examination, 2021 (Class 12th examination) will commence from July 5 online (Viva-Voice mode) and it will be followed by the school certificate examination (Class 10).

“The schedule, venue, and other modalities of the aforesaid examination will be notified shortly,” the university said. However, it added that the schedule and other modalities are subject to change, “depending upon the pandemic situation and restrictions, if any, imposed by the government.”

On June 6, a section of students appealed for cancellation of the examinations to the Visva-Bharati authorities via email, as they could not study properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three days later, the University officials held a meeting and announced to hold the examination online.

On June 7, West Bengal joined the various states of the country that have cancelled their class 10 and 12 board examinations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday said that public opinion was not in favour of the conducting of board exams amidst the pandemic.

In a press conference on Tuesday, she said that the government received 24000 emails from the public and 79% were against conducting the Class 10 Madhyamik board exams 2021, while 83% voted against the Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 board exams.

