Visva Bharati VC Allegedly Abused at During Online Music Therapy Session

Visva Bharati University vice-chancellor Dr Bidyut Chakrabarty was allegedly abused during the evening music therapy session organized by the Sangeet Bhavan on January 11. Unknown miscreants who had joined the music session midway had allegedly hurled abuses at the VC.

The organisers detected the unknown account and requested the participants to identify themselves, however, they allegedly started hurling abuses at the VC. The unknown participants were later removed by the organizers. The audio clip of the same has somehow gone viral.

“This cannot be a respectable person. Please remove them," one of the organizers is heard saying in the clip after the participants started abusing. The online music session in question is held every evening on a daily basis during the pandemic. The session has various professors perform dance recitals, songs, or even scenes from dramas.

According to an Edexlive report, a full-fledged probe has been launched by the university authorities into the incident to ascertain how unidentified participants were able to join the session. The authorities have also stated that stricter rules will be imposed by the university during its online events so that such incidents do not happen in the future. The university has not given out a statement or commented on whether they have filed a police complaint or not.

Last month, a leading news daily reported that an alleged clip of Dr Chakrabarty had surfaced in which he is seen saying that he will not put in wholehearted effort to help the varsity improve its ranking after NAAC categorized into B+ grade, downgrading it from the previous B++ ranking, however, the authenticity of the clip was not verified.

