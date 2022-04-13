Visva Bharti University Professor Who Allegedly Racially Abused Student, Arrested

Sumit Basu, a professor of Visva-Bharati University, is in jail custody on charges of racially abusing a student. He is accused of publicly insulting a student of Visva-Bharati’s economics department and threatening to kill him.

The incident took place on September 17 last year. At that time a part of the students of Visva-Bharati joined the movement against the Vice-Chancellor. Somnath Sou, one of the protesting students, lodged a complaint with the Santiniketan police station via email that day (Visva Bharati University). In the chargesheet, he alleged that Sumit Basu, a professor at Visva-Bharati, had publicly insulted him on the streets by making racist remarks.

Following the incident, Sumit Basu, a professor in the Manipuri department of Visva-Bharati’s Sangeet Bhavan, applied for bail in the Siuri district court. However, the judge rejected the professor’s request and ordered police to arrest him.

After that Professor Sumit Basu again applied for bail in the Calcutta High Court but the High Court did not accept the case. A special team of Santiniketan police station arrested the accused professor from Kolkata on Sunday. He was arraigned in Siuri court on Monday after being arrested. When he was produced in the court on that day, the judge ordered 14 days police custody of the accused professor. He will be taken to court again on April 25.

Malay Mukherjee, a public prosecutor in the Siuri court, said: “The allegation against the Visva-Bharati professor was that he had insulted a student at the university. A case has been registered against him. The professor then went to the Siuri District Court and the High Court, but the two courts dismissed it. He was arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday. But since the CD of the case is not produced in the court, the judge has ordered him to be kept in jail till the 25th. "

On the other hand, even though the accused professor was arrested on Sunday, the complainant student Somnath Sou said that the accused professor had left for Santiniketan freely even after the court had ordered his arrest. Somnath Sou expressed doubts about what would happen next. However, when the professor was finally taken to court on Monday, the judge ordered his custody.

