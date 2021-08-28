Viswa Bharathi VC Gheraoed by Students

Students have gheraoed house of vice-chancellor of Viswa Bharathi Bidyut Chakraborty. After having a heated argument with the VC’s CA, students first gheraoed the VC office and are now outside his home in Purbitha.

Students are demanding withdrawal of the rustication orders of three students. They claim that the agitation will continue till their demands are met.

The Viswa Bharathi administration alleged that three students have broken the lock of the Economic professor room in University. Three students were identified and their studentship was cancelled for three years.

The suspended students include Falguni Pan, Rupa Chakraborty, and Somnath Shou. University claims enquiry was done and as they were found guilty their studentship got cancelled.

Controversies surrounding Viswa Bharathi VC Bidyut Chakraborty had started from the first day of his appointment. TMC alleges that he is a man from the saffron camp. In political arena, it is seen he is patted by BJP and criticised by TMC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here