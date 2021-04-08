​VIT Admissions Open for BSc Hons Agriculture

The admission process for the four-year BSc Hons Agriculture programme 2021-22 has begun at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Candidates seeking admission to the course can apply at the official website of the University - vit.ac.in. The last date to fill the VIT University admission form 2021 is June 30, 2021. Applicants can note that the VIT University BSc Hons Agriculture merit list 2021 will be prepared based on the marks scored by them in class 12. Candidates who will get shortlisted will be called for the counseling round.

The final list will be prepared based on the performance of the student in the skill test at the time of counselling. Also, admission to the University depends upon the availability of seats.

Candidates need to have a minimum overall aggregate of 70 percent with physics, chemistry, and mathematics or biology (botany and zoology) or agriculture as subjects in Class 12.

Applicants belonging to SC or ST community will get a 10 per cent relaxation in the marks. Students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh or the northeastern states of the country will also need at least 60 per cent minimum aggregate in the Class 12 examination to seek admissions.

Candidates who are filling the form will have to pay Rs 600 as the application fee.

Step 1: Candidates will have to first go to the official website at vit.ac.in and then register themselves by providing all the relevant details carefully. Direct link

Step 2: After getting yourself registered, you need to login with the email address and the password received from VIT on your mobile number

Step 3: You will then have to fill the online application form by providing all relevant details carefully and submit it

Step 4: As you will submit the form, an application number will be generated. You will have to refer to your application number for all your future work

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs 600 and it is important to know that the amount is non-refundable

Step 6: Upload all the related documents, photo and your signature in the stated format

Step 7: Candidates will have to wait for an hour if the amount is debited at the time of making payment to confirm the payment status on the same login page

Step 8: Candidates can take a print out of the application form for future use

VIT School of Agricultural Innovations and Advanced Learning (VAIAL) is engaged in Agricultural education, outreach, and ﬁeld programmes for the farmers as well as research in agricultural and allied sectors. As per the Institute, students who graduate from this course will be practitioners and leaders in agriculture and would help solve industry’s technological problems related to design. After the completion of B.Sc (Hons.) Agriculture programme, the students will be competent applying knowledge in crop cultivation, crop improvement, soil and crop management for sustainable organic agricultural production and development, analysing and identifying complex agricultural problems, and formulating ethical solutions using the principles of agricultural science, engineering, and business, developing innovative processes, products, and technologies to meet the challenges in agriculture and farming practices.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here