VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 Postponed Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Check Revised Dates Here

Vellore Institute of Technology has rescheduled the Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021. Now, the exams are scheduled to be held on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote-proctored mode. Applicants will be able to take their tests from their personal devices like laptops or computers. However, each and every movement will be supervised and recorded through a web camera during the course of the examination.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled between June 18 to 26 in physical mode, however, the exam officials have switched to remote-proctored mode due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision has been taken to ensure the students’ safety amid the coronavirus outbreak. Examinees must note that they cannot take the test from their mobile phone or tablet. All the exam guidelines and important instructions will be made available on the official website.

VITEEE is conducted to offer admissions to various BTech programs offered by both campuses of VIT i.e, Vellore and Chennai. The engineering aspirants can apply for the VITEEE 2021 on the official website vit.ac.in on or before May 20. The application has to be submitted online only. Interested candidates must submit their application forms before the closing date. Those who have passed their class 12 or have appeared for the same and are awaiting their results can apply for VITEEE 2021.

The admit card and other details regarding the exam will be made available on the official website in due course of time. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates. The successful candidates will be further called for the counseling process. The schedule for the same will be released after the examinations are finished.

Last year, the varsity had canceled the entrance exam due to COVID-19 and the admissions to the BTech program were offered on the basis of Class 12 marks only.

