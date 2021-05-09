VITEEE 2021 Exam from May 28 in Online Mode: Know Exam Pattern, Guidelines

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will hold the engineering entrance exam VITEEE 2021 in online mode. The exam which used to be held in physical mode and was scheduled to be conducted between June 18 to 26 will be conducted on May 28, 29, and 31 now in remote proctored mode.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to BTech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The application process for the VITEEE is still on and the last date to apply for the undergraduate engineering courses is May 20.

VITEEE 2021: How to apply?

Step 1 - New user registration/ sign in for registered users

Step 3 - Fill online application form with required details

Step 4 - Fees payment

Step 5 - Upload photo and signature

Step 6 - Download filled-in application form

Step 7 - Upload documents

“In case VITEEE gets cancelled due to natural calamities, qualifying criteria may be substituted with higher secondary marks or JEE-21 or a valid SAT. Applicants will be informed with specifics in such case," a notice by VIT stated. Candidates preparing for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 can check the exam pattern below -

VITEEE 2021: Exam pattern

The syllabus for the VITEEE 2021 includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics,

Biology and English.

The test will consist of five sections: physics, chemistry, English and aptitude will be common and students will have to choose between mathematics or biology based on their subjects. There will be 25 questions each from mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry; two questions from English, and three questions from aptitude. In total 80 questions will be asked. Students will get 90 minutes’ time to answer the same.

Members of VIT faculty will be invigilating the entire examination virtually. The test will be conducted for two hours - 30 minutes for pretest checking and 90 minutes for the actual test.

Two mock examinations will be held prior to the actual date of the examination to check the device compatibility. The link will be sent to the registered email/mobile, besides being published in VITEEE official page.

Admission Process

The selection of candidates will based on the rank secured through online remote proctored examination. These students are called for online counseling based on their ranking. Eligible candidates may select a specific campus and programme during the counseling. Following payment of fees, Students will be notified about the online/in-person classes.

VITEEE 2021: Rules for online exam

The applicant must be the sole occupant in the room; the appearance of other faces or persons during the examinations will be considered as malpractice. Applicant should use only system speaker. Wired / Wireless audio connection is prohibited. A 360 degree environment check will be performed by the proctor through primary and secondary devices.

Those taking the test will not be allowed to visit other tabs in browser or use any other system services. The complete audio/ video streams will be recorded and analyzed during post-examination.

