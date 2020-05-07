Take the pledge to vote

VITEEE 2020 Exam Dates Announced on viteee.vit.ac.in, Last Date to Apply Online Extended

Interested candidates, who are yet to fill the registration form, can do the same by visiting the official website or the VIT app on Android and iOS.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the revised dates for conducting the VITEEE 2020 engineering entrance exam. As announced on the official website, the VIT engineering entrance examination will be held between July 29 and August 2. Candidates can check the official dates on the website.

Interested candidates, who are yet to fill the registration form, can do the same by visiting the official website or the VIT app on Android and iOS.

The website also mentions that the last date for the registration to VITEEE 2020 has been extended. The VITEEE 2020 test will be held in 124 cities in different sessions.

The exam, based on the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, will test students’ knowledge in mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry, English, and Aptitude.

On clearing the written examination, a student has to sit for a counselling session to decide the campus and the subject of choice.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has also confirmed the dates for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains) 2020.

In his webinar on May 5, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the JEE-Main Examinations 2020 will be held on July 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23. He added that the dates for the JEE-Advance exam will be announced soon.

Loading