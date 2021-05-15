VITEEE 2021 Slot Booking to Begin Soon: All You Need to Know

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will hold the entrance exam for admission to engineering courses at several VIT campus - VITEEE 2021 - on May 28, 29, and 31. This year, the exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode. The application process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is still on and will conclude on May 20.

The application form is not the only thing one has to apply for VITEEE 2021. It is mandatory for candidates to book a slot too. Candidates who book a slot or select time of taking eam among other details will get an admit card. Slot bookings will be available for two mock tests and actual exam (ORPE) from May 17 onwards, as per the schedule. The link for the mock test will be available in the VITEEE official page and each applicant (completed application) will be informed by email/ SMS.

“Only applicants can book the slot since the photo of the applicant will be captured at the time of slot booking. Slot booking is mandatory and will be available till May 21. Failing to take mock tests will lead to in-compatibility and inability to participate in the actual examination. Hence it is mandatory to participate in Mock Tests," the official notification red.

Both mock tests are compulsory to take the test for actual VITEEE (ORPE), the link to which will be sent to the registered email / mobile. Applicants have requested to make arrangements for these devices and network, as per the official release.

The first mock test will be auto-proctored (without any vigilance) from May 20 to 22. The second mock test will be monitored by VIT faculty and require both primary and secondary devices for complete testing. Students may undertake mock tests for 1 hour though it can be extended. A video of how to take the tests will be posted on websites and social media channels soon.

There will be four slots available per day for the mock tests and the actual exam.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to B.Tech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The application process for the VITEEE is still on and the last date to apply for the undergraduate engineering courses is May 20.

