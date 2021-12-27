VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released: How to Apply for BE, BTech Admissions

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has invited applications for its BTech entrance exam VITEEE 2022. The application form is available at viteee.vit.ac.in. Students interested to study BTech, BE courses in VIT’s Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal campuses can apply. Candidates need to first register themselves using an email address. Selected applicants will be called for the entrance exam. The exam date and last date of application are not yet revealed.

The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). Selected candidates will be called for online counselling. Candidates can select specific courses or campuses during counselling. Candidates will have to provide documents at the time of counselling for verification.

VITEEE 2022: Eligibility

Age: Candidates whose birth falls on or after July 1, 2000 can apply for the undergraduate engineering admissions

Read | JEE Main 2022 Notification in January, NEET Likely to be Held in June

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 12 from any recognised board with at least 60 per cent marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics/ biology. For candidates beginning to Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Northeastern states, SC, ST candidates the minimum marks are 50 per cent.

VITEEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on VITEEE 2022 application launched link

Step 3: Click on ‘new user registration’, log-in using email id and phone number

Step 4: An OTP will be sent, create a password

Step 5: Sign-in to register

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

VITEEE 2022: Fee

An application fee of Rs 1250 will be applicable. Foreign candidates will have to pay USD 50.

VITEEE 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held for two hours and 30 minutes. The engineering aspirants will have to answer 40 questions from mathematics and 40 from biology. In both exams, the rest of the courses remain the same which consists of 35 questions each from physics and chemistry and five questions for English and 10 from aptitude.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.