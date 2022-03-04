VITEEE 2022: Vellore Institute of Technology Begins Registrations for BTech Courses

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the application forms for its BTech entrance exam — VITEEE 2022. The exams will be conducted tentatively in April, however, the final dates are yet to be announced. Interested candidates can apply for VITEEE 2022 on the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in. The varsity also yet to announce the last date of registrations, hence candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

VITEEE 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after July 1, 2000 are eligible to apply for UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2022. The date of birth as recorded in the class 12 certificate will be considered authentic, as per the official website. Candidates will have to produce this certificate in original as a proof of their age at the time of counselling or admission, failing which they will be disqualified.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have studied mathematics, physics and chemistry in class 12 to be eligible to apply for all the BTech programmes. Candidates having studied biology, physics, chemistry in class 12 are eligible to apply for bio stream programmes only. Upon joining, students need to mandatorily register for a bridge course in mathematics, the website adds.

VITEEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of VITEEE

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Fill in the online application form

Step 4: Make application fee payment of Rs 1250

Step 5: Upload scanned copy of photo and signature

Step 6: Download the filled-in application form for further use

VITEEE 2022: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on the rank secured through the Computer-based Test (CBT). The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. It will feature questions from mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and English aptitude. Selected candidates will be called for online counselling based on their ranking. The eligible Candidates can select specific campus and programme during the counselling process.

