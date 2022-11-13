CHANGE LANGUAGE
VITEEE 2023 Applications Begin: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply
VITEEE 2023 Applications Begin: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Shyna Kalra

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 15:16 IST

New Delhi, India

VITEEE 2023 applications open at viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2023 applications open at viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2023: The application form is available at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 31. The entrance exam will be held from April 15 to 21. The dates, however, are tentaive.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the application process for BTech admissions. Students interested to seek admission at VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP and VIT Bhopal will have to clear the engineering entrance exam VITEEE. The application form is available at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 31. The entrance exam will be held from April 15 to 21. The dates, however, are tentaive.

The duration of the examination will be two hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can appear only once for VITEEE. All questions will be multiple choice  and one mark for right and zero for the wrong answer. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into the section maths/biology (40 questions), physics (35 questions), chemistry (35 questions), aptitude (10 questions), and English (five questions). The question paper will be in English only.

VITEEE 2023: Eligibility

Age: Applicants whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2001 are eligible to apply for engineering admission 2023. The date of birth as recorded in the high school / SSC / 10th certificate will be considered authentic.

Education: Candidates should have secured at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 or equivalent in physics, chemistry, mathematics/biology as key subjects.

VITEEE 2023:  How to Apply

Step 1: Visit viteee.vit.ac.in, click on new registration
Step 2: Sign in using credentails
Step 3: Fill form
Step 4: Pay fee
Step 5: Upload photos and signature
Step 6: Download fill-in form

An application fee of Rs.1350 will be applicable.

While applying, students can give options for specific campus, programme and category of fees. Allotment will be based on the matching of the rank obtained and available options. Candidates with rank upto 1 Lakh are eligible for counselling to Vellore and Chennai campus.

