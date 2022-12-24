VITEEE 2023 Revised Exam Dates Out, Registration Open Till March 31

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the examination dates of the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE). As per the new schedule, VITEEE 2023 is going to be administered between April 17 and April 23. It was previously planned to take place from April 15 to April 21.

Currently, registration for the VITEEE 2023 is open, and candidates can register for the engineering entrance exam on the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in. The registration deadline to submit VITEEE 2023 application form is March 31.

According to the VITEEE 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates applying for admission to the BTech programme must have scored a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in physics, chemistry, math, or biology in class 12. Reserved category students, on the other hand, must have secured 50 per cent in class 12.

VITEEE 2023 Registration Form: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the online portal of VIT.

Step 2. Then click on the VITEEE registration tab.

Step 3. Now, enter your details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address.

Step 4. You will receive a username and password to the registered email address and phone number.

Step 5. After that, return to viteee.vit.ac.in and log in with your credentials to finish the application form.

Step 6. Make the payment for the application fee by using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 7. Upload a scanned photo and signature in the format specified.

Step 8. Submit the registration form.

Step 9. Download the completely filled form and make a hard copy for future use.

VITEEE is an annual examination for admission to BTech programmes at VITs in Vellore, Andhra Pradesh, Bhopal, and Chennai. The examination will last 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can only appear for VITEEE once. All questions will be multiple choice, with one mark for the correct answer. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website to stay up to date on the latest information.

