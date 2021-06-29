VITEEE Counselling 2021: All You Need to Know

The Vellore Institute Of Technology (VIT) has started the online counselling process for BTech admission 2021. This year, the institute is conducting the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) counselling 2021 in online mode. The first stage of counselling, that is, registration and the online choice filling were closed on June 22 at 5 pm. The students who have submitted their choice of programme, campus and other details on the basis of their rank will be allotted seats as per their preferences and availability of seats.

VITEEE counselling 2021: Registration done, what’s next?

As the basic choice filling process has been completed by the students, the institute will soon release the seat allotment list on the basis of the ranks of the candidates. Other factors like availability and the preferences submitted by students also play a significant role in the seat allotment.

Once the seat allotment list is released, students can either confirm the seat or float to a subsequent round for a better option.

Students willing to confirm the allotted seat will get the process completed by paying the requisite fee. Once done, students must download a copy of the confirmation letter.

Selected candidates who confirm their seats are supposed to verify their documents at the reporting venue on the specified date. They will need to submit a copy of educational documents, age proof, caste or category certificate and admission confirmation letter/ seat confirmation letter.

VIT had conducted the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote-proctored mode. The result was announced on June 10. Those who had cleared the exam are eligible to seek admission to various BTech programmes offered at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

The institute offers nearly 40 engineering programmes at its five campuses. Once the admission process will be over, the varsity will commence the classes for the new academic session in online mode.

