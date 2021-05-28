VITEEE Online Entrance Exam Today: Know important Guidelines Before Taking Test

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 is beginning today. The exams will be conducted on May 28, 29, and 31 in online remote proctored mode. Applicants will be able to appear for the test from home or any place of convenience by using their computers or laptops.

This is for the first time that VIT is conducting the entrance exam in remote proctored mode. The decision was taken due to the situation caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the exam, candidates will be monitored through web cameras. Those who will be appearing for the exam beginning today should know the detailed guidelines issued by the institute.

Infrastructure needed for the exam: Candidates must have a primary device – laptop/ desktop with a web camera and secondary device – android mobile (smartphone) with front camera and internet connection (broadband/ LAN/ Wi-Fi) with a minimum speed of 256 kbps. Candidates should keep ready their primary device a laptop/ desktop with camera, speaker, and mic. They should ensure that it is fully charged and when needed can be connected to a power outlet. Candidates must have an active data pack on their mobile in case there is an interruption in broadband or Wi-Fi connection.

Starting the exam: Students will be sent a link to the exam via email or SMS on the registered coordinates. Candidates should remove all reading materials like books/ notes/ etc. from the table they are using before logging in. Once logged in, do not move away from the field view of the primary as well as the secondary device. Proctor will check on candidates or AI will record the movement even though it is not announced to candidates.

Not to Dos: An applicant needs to attempt VITEEE only once. Attempting multiple times will disqualify all the involved applications and the applicant will be debarred from the admission process. Do not try to move away or block the camera which will result in disqualification. Trying to switch to other applications or tabs in the browser which is also recorded and the proctor will alert the candidate. If this behavior is repeated, the candidate will be debarred. If a candidate takes screenshots or attempts to record the screen, they will be immediately disqualified. Any attempt to impersonate or use of any unfair means will result in disqualification, and the decision of the Institute is final.

Students can directly video chat with the invigilator if you face any issue while taking the online test. The students who will be able to clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to BTech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

