VITEEE Result 2020 Declared on Official Website at vit.ac.in, Direct Link Here
The VITEEE Result 2020 has been declared by the board on the official website at vit.ac.in.
Image for representation
The Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT had declared VITEEE Result for Bachelor in Technology (B.Tech) program on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The VITEEE Result 2020 was announced by the board on the official website at vit.ac.in. Due to the pandemic, this year the board didn’t conduct the entrance examination for the student. The result has been released based on class 12 examination results.
The board will see the marks obtained by a student in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology while making the selection.
The VITEEE 2020 Rank List will be made based on the marks obtained in the class 12. Candidates whose name will appear on the list will have to sit for counselling round. The details related to the same will be issued by the board soon.
Candidates can check their result via direct link here.
VITEEE 2020 Result: Steps to check merit list -
- Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on the search bar
- Step 2: Now, right click on VITEEE 2020 Result for B.Tech programme link
- Step 3: Enter registration id, password and verification code
- Step 4: Tap on the submit button
- Step 5: VITEEE Result 2020 will come on the device
- Step 6: Download the rank list and keep a hard copy
