VITEEE Result 2022 Declared: Counselling Process Begins, How to Book a Seat

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the VITEEE result 2022. The entrance exam is held for admissions to BTech programmes offered by the institute across its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Candidates who took the VITEEE 2022 will be able to check their marks now on the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022 was conducted between June 30 and July 6. Those who have cleared the exam will now have to go through the counselling process for which a form needs to be filled. The counselling process includes choosing course, campus, document verification process, pay full fees, securing a seat, and reporting to the varsity.

VITEEE Result 2022: Counselling Process, How to Book a Seat

Through the counselling process, candidates may select specific campus and programme based on their ranking. They will have to login with their application number using the password of their VITEEE 2022 application. Here’s a step-by-step process as mentioned on the official website:

Step 1: Know your results and rank

Step 2: Read all the given instructions for counselling carefully after logging in.

Step 3: Give your choices of preferred campus, core branch name, fee category, specialisation/minor (if any) in the order of preference.

Step 4: Edit or re-order your choices before the deadline.

Step 5: View your registered choices of campus, core branch name, fee category, specialisation/minor (if any).

Step 6: Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

“Candidates are advised to provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment. Once allotted, campus/ programme/ category cannot be changed,” reads the official notice on the website. Students must note that those selected in the counselling process after confirming their seats will have to verify their documents at the reporting venue on the specified date. This will be notified to the candidates in due course of time. They will need to submit a copy of educational documents, age proof, caste or category certificate and admission confirmation letter/ seat confirmation letter.

