VITEEE Result 2022 Today at viteee.vit.ac.in, How to Check

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will release the result of its BTech entrance exam — VITEEE 2022, today, July 8. Candidates who had appeared for VITEEE 2022 will be able to check their marks on the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in, once it is out. The exams were conducted between June 30 and July 6.

Those who cleared the VITEEE 2022 will be eligible to seek admission to BTech programmes across VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. To secure a seat, candidates will have to participate in counselling process however. After a thorough document verification process, candidates will be required to pay full fees classes following which they will have to report to the varsity.

VITEEE Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at VIT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads VITEEE result 2022

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number. Submit

Step 4: Your VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Candidates will also be asked to select specific campus and programme during the counselling process. The selection of candidates will be based solely on the rank they secure in the Computer-based Test (CBT). The exam was held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. It consisted of questions from mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and English aptitude.

Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results too are expected to be announced very soon. Once the result is out, it will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per experts, the minimum marks required to pass JEE Main could see a rise this year. The cut-off to qualify for the IIT-JEE could touch the 90 percentile score. Math is likely to be deciding the factor this time.

