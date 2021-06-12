VITEEE Results Declared: Here's What's Next for Admission to VIT

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the result for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) at its official website vit.ac.in. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to seek admission to B.Tech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. To secure a seat, candidates will have to participate in counselling process.

First, know how to check if you are eligible for counseling. The result for VITEEE held on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote proctored is available at vit.ac.in.

Step 1: Visit official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Rank will appear

Step 5: Chose preferred campuses, programme, specialisation, if any

Step 6: Seats will be allotted based on rank and preferred choice

“After payment of full fees classes will be conducted online / reporting in person to the Institution. Candidates are expected to prove their genuineness on joining," says VIT.

