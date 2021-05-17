VITEEE Slot Booking 2021 Begins Today: Here's How to Apply

Students appearing for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 will be allowed to apply for booking a slot beginning today. Slot bookings will be available for two mock tests and actual exam (ORPE) at the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in. The link for the mock test will be available in the VITEEE official page and each applicant will be informed by email/ SMS.

Slot booking is mandatory and will be available till May 21. Four slots will be available per day for the mock tests and the actual exam. Candidates who book a slot or select time of taking exam among other details will get an admit card. VITEEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote proctored mode.

VITEE Slot Booking 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying “VITEEE online test booking system"

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Select timing, subjects etc to book a slot

If the applicant fails to book the slot, the slot will be booked automatically and an e-admit card will be sent to the applicants by email with an alert as SMS.

This year, the exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode due to the pandemic. To take the exam, candidates will have to appear for the exam in a separate room. Test takers will not be allowed to visit other tabs in the browser or use any other system services. Any attempt to do so or engage other devices or persons for getting answers on behalf of the applicant will be considered as malpractice. complete audio/ video streams will be recorded and analyzed during post-examination for further reference for generating results and for counselling process

The application process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is still on and will conclude on May 20. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to B.Tech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Apart from VITEEE several other engineering entrance exams are also accepting applications including BITSAR, SRMJEE, OJEE, JKCET among others. Here is the detailed list of engineering entrance exams accepting applications.

