VITEEE Slot Booking 2021: Application Deadline Ends Today

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be closing its slot booking for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021today on May 21. Students appearing in the exam have been allowed to apply for booking a slot since May 17. The candidates who are appearing for the VITEEE 2021 and have not booked their exam slots for two mock tests and actual Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE), can do so till today by visiting the official website.

The applicant will be given the links for mock test through email/ SMS. The link for the mock test will be available on the VITEEE official page.

In VITEEE 2021 slot booking process, the applicants will have to select their preferred examination date and slot from the available ones. It will be done on a ‘first-come-first-served basis’ depending on the availability of the date and time.

VIT has informed that there will be four slots for each day for the mock tests and the actual exam. Upon completion of slot booking process, the applicants will get an admit card.

VITEE Slot Booking 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of VIT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link displaying “VITEEE online test booking system"

Step 3: Log-in by filling your email ID and password

Step 4: Select timing, subjects, seat, exam date to book a slot

In case, the applicant fails to book any slot, it will be booked automatically following which an e-admit card will be sent to the applicants by email with an alert as SMS.

The VIT entrance exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote proctored mode. The students after clearing the exam will be eligible to seek admission to B.Tech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

