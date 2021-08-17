Vivo Offers Scholarship to Support Education of Underprivileged Children

vivo, a smartphone manufacturer, has announced the ‘vivo for Education Scholarship’ program to support students studying in classes 10 and 12 from underprivileged sections of society. The students will be provided with a fixed one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to cover their school fees and other related academic expenses.

“The program aims to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support students from low-income families to continue their education," says vivo. The scholarship program is part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative. It will roll out in Telangana and Maharashtra for over 65 students with plans to widen the reach, says the smartphone company.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be residents of Telangana and Maharashtra only and must be currently studying in class 10 or 12. They must have scored more than 80 per cent marks in their class 9 or 11 in 2020-21. Further, the annual family income must not be more than Rs 4,00,000 lakh per annum.

Launching the program, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India says, “As part of our ‘vivo for Education Scholarship’ program, we aim to help pave the road for tomorrow’s creative geniuses all across the country. We believe in helping young people across the country gain access to better education and learning opportunities for a better tomorrow." The scholarships will be distributed in partnership with ‘Buddy4Study’, a student scholarship platform.

