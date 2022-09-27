Vivo to Host Innovation Contest for Students of Classes 8 to 12, Winners to Get Cash Prize Worth Rs 25 Lakh

Vivo, a smartphone brand, recently launched a contest, Vivo Ignite that aims to help students learn innovation. The smartphone brand will host a science and innovation awards, for which 10 winners to get cash prizes worth Rs 25 lakhs. The application is open to all Indian students of classes 8 to 12 and will be conducted in three stages from September to February.

The registrations for the contest will end on December 12. Students can take part in the first stage or the idea submission stage after successfully registering for the contest. All the registered participants will have to submit a 150-250 words synopsis of their project ideas and a poster depicting the same.

In the final leg of the contest, Vivo will organise science and innovation awards which will recognise innovative thinkers and the top 10 winners will be given cash prizes. The national winners will be conferred a medal and a certificate with cash prizes ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 5,00,000. The remaining 15 participants will be awarded with a medal and a certificate.

All the nominees will be facilitated with online participation certificates. as many as 200 selected zonal winners (50 each from north, south, east and west) comprising concept and prototype nominees will be felicitated with trophies, certificates and exciting goodies.

The grand finale that is scheduled for February 10, will see top 25 students battle it out, wherein they will be asked to display their projects in-person. They will do so in presence of a panel comprising of eminent jury members. They will be judged on the basis of creative thinking, innovation, use of science and technology and potential for positive social impact.

“Aligned with this thought, with Vivo Ignite our goal is to encourage problem solving approach of our aspiring young minds by providing them with a platform to present their technological and creative ideas that can address issues in countries like India. Vivo Ignite will give a global platform to young innovators in starting their journey towards innovation early in their lives. We are excited to see the innovative and analytical thinking of our aspiring young minds.” said, Paigham Danish, Head, Business Strategy, Vivo India.

